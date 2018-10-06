Breaking News
Translate

French Rescuers search for bodies in debris of Indonesian quake disaster

On 3:26 pmIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

A Team of French Rescue Experts began hunting through a huge expanse of debris on the outskirts of the Indonesian City of Palu on Saturday.

Indonesian search and rescue members evacuate a dead body at the Petobo village in Palu, in Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi on October 5, 2018, following the September 28 earthquake and tsunami.
Search teams made desperate last-ditch efforts on October 5 to find survivors in destroyed buildings a week on from Indonesia’s devastating quake-tsunami, as the death toll from the disaster rose above 1,500. / AFP PHOTO 

The experts are looking for hands, feet or any body parts of earthquake victims sticking out of the mud.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said all of the victims of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that struck the west coast of Sulawesi island on Sept. 28, killing more than 1,600 people, must be found.

Hundreds of people are believed to be entombed in slowly drying mud that enveloped communities in the south of the small city of Palu when the quake triggered soil liquefaction, a phenomenon that turns the ground into a roiling quagmire. (Reuters/NAN)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.