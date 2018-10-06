French Rescuers search for bodies in debris of Indonesian quake disaster

A Team of French Rescue Experts began hunting through a huge expanse of debris on the outskirts of the Indonesian City of Palu on Saturday.

The experts are looking for hands, feet or any body parts of earthquake victims sticking out of the mud.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said all of the victims of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that struck the west coast of Sulawesi island on Sept. 28, killing more than 1,600 people, must be found.

Hundreds of people are believed to be entombed in slowly drying mud that enveloped communities in the south of the small city of Palu when the quake triggered soil liquefaction, a phenomenon that turns the ground into a roiling quagmire. (Reuters/NAN)