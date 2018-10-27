Frank Edwards, Mike Abdul, to storm Festac for ‘Real Worship’ concert

By Rotimi Agbana

After successfully winning over 1000 souls to God at its 2017 edition, Real Worship, a faith-based initiative targeted at rendering songs of worship through gifted gospel artistes to God as well as serve as a platform for harnessing and promoting the talents of young gospel artistes, is set for the 2018 edition, themed ‘Worship unto perfection.

The music concert which started in Lagos in 2012 and has now become a landmark transforming worship experience in Amuwo Odofin L.G.A., Festac Town. Last year’s edition which had over 15,000 persons in attendance is still the most talked about event in Festac Town and environs.

This program which has enjoyed massive publicity over the years has hosted top rated gospel artistes, Nathaniel Bassey, Chioma Jesus, Tope Alabi, Nosa, Sola Allyson, BJ Sax, Cobhams, Frank Edwards etc.

The event which has been reloaded with ‘A’ List celebrity gospel artistes, Frank Edwards, David G, Mercy Chinwo, Ada, Dcns Moji, Mike Abdul, BJ Sax, Bidemi Olaoba, and many more, as well as one of RCCG AGO’s, Pastor Peter Amenkhienan (The AGO Youth Affairs), will hold at FHA field, Festac Town, on November 30, 2018.

According to the organisers, a crowd of not less than 30,000 worshipers are expected and they are convinced that by the power of the Holy Spirit, drawn through real worship, it will be achieved.