Former Sudanese President Al-Dahab dies

Former Sudanese President Abdulrahman Al-Dahab has died in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Saudi-owned TV channel, Al Arabiya, reported on Thursday.



The channel, however, did not provide any further detail on the death. Al-Dahab, aged 83, was the fifth President of Sudan.

The former army officer served as president of Sudan from April 6, 1985, to May 6, 1986, after staging a coup.

He became more prominent when a former President, Gaafar Nimeiry, appointed him chief of staff, and later minister of defence and general commander of the armed forces, in 1984.

In 1985, he staged a coup ousting Nimeiry.

This made him to become the chairman of Transitional Military Council.

Following elections, he surrendered power to the government of Sadiq al-Mahdi in 1986. (Reuters/NAN)