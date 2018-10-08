Former PSC boss, Okeke commends PDP on credible presidential primary

The former Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Simon Okeke, has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for conducting credible presidential primary which saw former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerge as its flag bearer.

Okeke told newsmen in an interview on Monday at Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra, that the conduct of the primary was an indication that Nigerians could get things done well.

“I am very happy with what is happening in PDP; Atiku’s emergence as PDP presidential flag bearer was heartwarming.

“What happened in PortHarcourt gives one hope that there can be credible election in Nigeria.

“From all indications, PDP has become a party to beat; their dry bone has risen again.

“They have shown the world that good things can still come out of Nigeria.”

He described Atiku as “someone with a broad mind and a believer in the rule of law.

“For five years, he has been on advocacy for restructuring which is the only solution to the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation.

“It is expected that restructuring the nation will be very easy under his watch.

“I worked with him; he has large heart; very supportive of me as Chairman, Police Service Commission.

“When the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, created the anti-graft agencies of EFCC and ICPC, I had an input and Atiku had a great input too,” he said.

Okeke, however, urged INEC to ensure a level playing ground in the 2019 presidential election, noting that any attempt to do otherwise, could spell doom for the country.