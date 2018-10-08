Former Minister of Interior, Moro, picks PDP senatorial ticket

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has picked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial ticket for the Benue South senatorial zone.



Announcing the outcome of the election, the returning officer, Mr. Soji Akingbade said Moro polled a total of 462 votes to defeated his closest rival, Mr. Joe Ojobo who garnered 365 votes while former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Chief Mike Okibe polled 165 votes.

Meanwhile two serving House of Representative members, Hassan Saleh and Ezekiel Adaji lost their quest to make it back to the National Assembly.

Saleh who polled 106 votes lost to Mr. Francis Agbo who garnered 205 votes while the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Johnson Ahubi polled 133 votes to defeated Ezekiel Adaji, a two term National Assembly member who garnered 77 votes.

Vanguard recalls that the election which was rescheduled and shifted to Makurdi for security reasons was held under right security at the Ape Aku a Township Stadium in Makurdi.