Flooding: Obaseki writes off victims’ medical bill

as displaced persons in Etsako Central, Esan South-East laud Edo govt’s intervention

Victims of the recent flood disaster housed in resettlement camps in Etsako Central and Esan South East local government areas of Edo State, have lauded the intervention of the Godwin Obaseki-led government.



Speaking on the support they received at the resettlement camp in Ubiaja, Esan South East LGA, a victim, Mrs Happiness Ugbajo, from Efuko Island, commended the state government for giving them succour and providing them with beds, cooking utensils, foodstuff and temporary shelter.

Recall that the Edo government over two weeks ago, evacuated the flood victims from some communities in Etsako Central and Esan South East local councils to safety in resettlement camps.

“We are happy and comfortable here. We feel at home, we appreciate the local and state governments for giving us this place.

“Youth corps members come here to teach our children and we have access to health talks and services,” she said.

A member of the Nigerian Red Cross Society at the camp, Mr. Victor Sagua, commended the state government for making the camp conducive for them to live in and said that the victims have been taught the benefits of good personal hygiene.

“There is no cause for alarm in the camp, a pregnant woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she put to birth safely and there is another pregnant woman who is under our watch,” Sagua said.

Mr Umaru Aminu Umaru, the Commander of Ekperi resettlement camp in Etsako Central LGA, explained that the state government has been taking care of their health and security needs in the camp.

“We thank the governor for paying the medical bills of six persons on whom appendicectomy were performed, including two women who gave birth through caesarean section.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, who celebrated the 58th Independence anniversary with the displaced persons at both camps, assured that the provision of relief materials and the welfare of the flood victims would continue to receive priority attention until they are resettled in their homes.

“We are here to celebrate the independence anniversary with our mothers, fathers and children in the camps, they have been here for over two weeks and the state government empathises with them. The state governor has been supportive, he has continued to provide relief materials to the IDPs and he is very concerned about their welfare.

“He has paid the medical bills of those who had to go undergo one form of surgical procedure or the other, and has been providing security to ensure safety of life and property at the camp.”

Some of the beneficiaries of the appendicectomy and Hernia procedures, Ms Perpetual Aruna, Ms Rachel Dauna and Mr Anthony Ofor, thanked the governor for footing their medical bills.