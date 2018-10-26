Flood destroys over 100,000 hectares of rice farms in Jigawa – RIFAN

Alhaji Adamu Maigoro, Chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Jigawa Chapter, on Friday said the recent flooding in the state destroyed over 100,000 hectares of rice farms.

Maigoro told newsmen in Hadejia that over 10,000 registered members of the association were affected by the flood.

“The 10,000 figures captured only the dry season rice farmers, who were supported with farm inputs earlier in the year.

Ekiti Pensioners lament unpaid gratuities

“ If you are asking about the entire rice farmers affected, the figures will definitely rise up to over 50,000 farmers,” he said.

The chairman listed areas hit by the flood to include; Ringim, Taura, Miga, Jahun, Auyo, Kaugama, Mallam-madori, Hadejia, Guri, Kirikasamma, Gwaram, Buji, Birnin kudu and Kazaure.

Maigoro appealed to government at all levels to support the affected farmers who were still struggling to cope with the heavy loss caused by the flood.

FG, Labour and the new minimum wage

“Though, government had assisted our members, we are still appealing to them to do more because rice farmers are still battling with the shock of the worst flooding in recent times,” he said.

The chairman expressed concern over delay in the completion of Hadejia Valley Irrigation Scheme by the Federal Government.

“The first phase of the project, which starts from Auyo and ends at Hadejia, began 30 years ago but as I speak with you, it has not been completed.

“Phase two of the project is supposed to continue from Hadejia to Yobe.

“Though, this administration has shown interest in completing the project and even expanded it, there is an urgent need to complete it, if we truly government wants to end rice importation.

Monarch urges farmers to save for rainy day

“We are very passionate about this because Jigawa has the potential to meet the entire nation’s rice demand,” Maigoro said.

Newsmen report that no fewer than 21 persons died in the September flooding, which affected thousands of farmers and washed away over 100,000 hectares of farmlands.

NAN