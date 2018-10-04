Flood : Come to our aid, Okowa begs FG, private sector

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, appealed to the Federal Government and the organised private sector to assist flood victims in the state with relief materials.



Okowa, who made the appeal when he visited the holding camps in Patani Local Government Area, said adequate manpower had been deployed to the camps.

His words: “We have been to several camps and we saw that members of the flood committee are working around the clock. In this camp, we have more than 1, 500 people and there are several camps in this area because, of the 16 communities, 11 are under water.

“In the other town I have visited, the holding camps are in one school or another. But the schools in this area have been submerged. The flood waters may take time to recede. I just hope the Federal Government will urgently intervene to complement what the state government is doing.

“I must thank all Deltans who donated relief materials to assist the victims of the flood and I call on the organised private sector and individuals to come to the aid of the victims

“I am impressed with the level of organisation in this camp. It is neat and despite the sad development, the people are facing the reality of the fact that they may not return to their communities immediately. Certainly, we will continue to do our best for them to be comfortable. The medical team is okay and with the registration of individual families, we shall work out how best to get them resettled when the flood recedes. This is a time we should be our brothers keepers.”

Meanwhile, the state government has given relief materials and cash to victims of Akugbene landslide in Bomadi Local Government Area of the state.

The victims numbering over 20, were given 40 bundles of roofing sheets, 400 bags of cement, 50 packets of nails and an undisclosed amount of money.

Presenting the materials and cash to the victims, the state Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr. Ernest Ogwezzy, said the materials were to cushion the effect of the disaster.