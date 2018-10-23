Firm plans 1,000 jobs for Bayelsa indigenes, $5m investment

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A firm, Safewater Energy and Environmental Restoration, SWEERGLOBAL, has disclosed plans to create 1,000 jobs for the people of Bayelsa State.

This was made known by the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Dr. Thaddaeus Thompson, while speaking on efforts to attract direct foreign investment to the Niger Delta region and Nigerian economy.

2019: Group wants party candidates to address electorate on housing agenda

Thompson in a chat in Yenagoa said the region needed intervention by the private sector to complement government’s role in the development of the region.

IGP mourns former CJN Kutigi, describes him as a complete gentleman

.He said: “The Niger Delta region is well endowed with various minerals by nature. It has all it takes to attract big businesses across the world, not just only oil and gas. We have to tap these endowments.

“An enabling environment is needed to convince the private sector to come, invest and create wealth for the people.”