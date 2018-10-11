Find Gen Alkali, other missing Nigerians, Senate tells FG

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— THE Senate, yesterday, asked the security agencies in the country to intensify efforts to find the immediate past Director of Administration of Nigerian Army, Major-General Ibrahim Alkali (retd), who suddenly disappeared in Du District of Plateau State on Monday, September 4, barely two months after his retirement.

The Senate also mandated security agencies to put machinery in motion to recover other missing Nigerians across the country.

It also urged the Federal Government to set up an investigative panel of inquiries to unravel the circumstances surrounding the dumping of cars found in ponds of Lafande community in the district.

The upper chamber equally asked the Federal Government to identify and arrest possible suspects in the dastardly act and ensure that they were made to face the full wrath of the law as that would in the strongest terms, serve as deterrent to other criminally-minded persons.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Mohammed Hadsan (PDP, Yobe South), entitled, “The disappearance of retired Major General I. M. Alkali”

In his presentation, Senator Hassan explained that the wife of General Alkali, Salamatu, had on September 4, alerted the Army that her husband, who departed Abuja in the morning of the previous day for Bauchi, had not reached his destination, having told her at about noon of the previous day that he arrived Jos safely and would be passing Du road to Bauchi.

According to him, “that was the last communication she had with her husband until this moment that his whereabouts are currently unknown.”

In his remarks, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, commended Senator Hassan for the motion and urged all the security agencies to intensify efforts to find the retired Army officer and other missing Nigerians.