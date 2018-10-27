FIFA Council against La Liga game in Miami

La Liga’s hopes of holding a game in the United States look less likely after the Fifa Council said it was opposed to the idea.

The Spanish top flight wants Girona’s home game against Barcelona to be held in Miami on 26 January.

But the move can not go ahead without the approval of the Spanish FA, which has consistently objected to the proposal, Fifa and two other bodies.

One of the men behind the plan said earlier this month it may not happen.

After the Fifa Council met in Rwanda to discuss an array of subjects, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said: “Following a request of guidance from the Spanish FA, US Soccer and Concacaf, the Fifa council discussed this matter – the proposal to host an official game of La Liga outside of Spain, Miami in particular.