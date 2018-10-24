FG’s Energising Economies gives birth to three IPP projects

By Udeme Akpan

THE Federal Government Energising Economies scheme has culminated in the completion of three Independent Power Projects, IPPs in Kano, Abia and Lagos states. The scheme is targeted at delivering power to users in the specific clusters.

In its latest report obtained by Vanguard yesterday, the Rural Electrification Agency, REA involved in creating the enabling environment for the projects stated: “Energizing Economies has already launched three pilot projects to electrify 50,000 shops in Sabon Gari Market (Kano State), Ariaria Market (Abia State) and Sura Shopping Complex (Lagos State).

“EEI has another 13 markets in Phase 1 at various stages of development and construction across the country leveraging solar home solutions and gas-to-power.”

The agency which said that the three projects are private sector-driven in nature also stated: “The Sura Shopping Complex IPP takes excess capacity power from Lagos Island Independent Power Plant. The complex has 1,047 shops which have been metered and energized for 70 days since project kicked-off.

“Over 700 generators have been decommissioned reducing harmful greenhouse emissions and noise pollution. Shop rentals in Sura Shopping Complex have increased by 15% due to an improved business environment.”