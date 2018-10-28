FG’s $1.8m daily on feeding of school children (1)

It is very strange because I can’t imagine that the Federal Government will spend such an outrageous amount on feeding students. However, I am always amazed at the series of claims that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration makes all the time. How many states benefited from the purported programme? Many Nigerians are suffering, but the government is just concerned about telling lies.

Mr. Godwin Okon, Businessman

I will admonish the presidency to utilise our money on more profiting ventures like the revival of the standard of education, building of good schools, and furnishing the schools with necessary learning materials for both students and teachers instead of wasting huge amount of money on feeding alone.The feeding programme is a good one but the government should not be spending millions of dollars on only feeding.

Mr. Chuks Edem Homemaker

The project is real but the problem is that it has been hijacked by corrupt government officials. That is why the project looks unreal and not effective as it ought to be. My opinion is that the federal government should channel these funds to other things that would be of great benefit for the pupils. The environment should be conducive and secure for learning. The welfare of teachers should be a matter of priority to the government. Mrs. William Hannah, Teacher

Nigerians should

investigate the claim because the current situation in the country does not correspond with the claim made by the Federal Government. There should be a notable change in the lives of indigent children if this amount of money is being used for that purpose. We should be able to see more indigent children taken away from the streets and taken back to school but the reverse is the case currently. There is nothing to justify the claim by the government.

Miss Uju Eze, Banker

The Federal Government is always saying things without evidence. I believe they aren’t saying the truth because there no evidence to show that $1.8 million is being spent on children in this country. There are still a good number of children who are suffering in this country. They should tell us what they are actually doing with the money

Success Ferdinand, Teacher

The Federal Government can’t make this kind of statement because I have many children in my community who are in public schools and they are still suffering. $1.8million is a huge sum of money. If actually it is being spent on the feeding of children every day there would have been a notable difference. The federal government needs to get its facts right before making statements.

Miss Amaka Ugwuoke

Student

By Ebun Sessou, Yinka Latona, Tade Oluwapelumi, Miriam Elibe & Chisom Nwangwu