FG will continue to invest in Nigerian people – Osinbajo

The Federal Government will continue to invest in the Nigerian people, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday at the launch of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Clinic in Kaduna.

Osinbajo said: “The Federal Government is making a difference in the lives of the people including small business owners across the country through its social investment programme and other initiatives.

“This administration will continue to do more in the lives of the people by making sure that no one is left behind.”

He described the MSME clinic as a Federal Government initiative with the sole objectives of working with state governments to support small and medium scale enterprises in the country.

According to him, the engine of economic growth in any economy is small businesses, adding that no nation can seriously plan for economic growth without planning to assist small businesses.

“The National MSME Clinic brings government closer to the people by assembling in the same place, all regulatory agencies whose work impact on small businesses for easy access.

“It provides a platform or a one-stop-shop where all small businesses can bring their business-related challenges for quick interventions instead of moving from one agency to another.”

He commended the Kaduna State Government for its various life changing initiatives geared toward improving the livelihood of the people.

“There is no doubt that in the past three years, Kaduna State has experienced its most remarkable period of development, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, social development and entrepreneurship.

“I doubt if there is any other state that has attracted the attention of development partners as Kaduna State Government in the past few years.

“I want to assure you that the Federal Government is with you as you continue to reposition the state to greater height in proving the enabling environment for businesses to thrive,” the vice president said.

Gov Nasir El-Rufai said that the state is putting all necessary policies to attract private sector investment to the state as the sure way of creating jobs for the overwhelming youth population in the state.

According to him, it is a mirage to see government as an employer, stressing that government only facilitates necessary environment for job creation through private sector investments.

El-Rufai said that his government would continue to promote private sector investment in the state through various entrepreneurship and start-up programmes aimed at creating a new breed of entrepreneurs. (NAN)