FG to facilitate more profitable ventures in veterinary industry, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday gave the assurance that the Federal Government would facilitate more profitable ventures in veterinary and related businesses in the country.

Osinbajo who stated this at 55th Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) Annual Conference in Sokoto, said that the move would help government to tap into maximum economic potential in the sector.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdulaziz Mashi, Osinbajo commended the commitment of veterinarians for the visible growth in the industry.

“Let me express my deep appreciation of the ingenuity displayed by our veterinarians, some of them have transformed to successful entrepreneurs and have created jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

“These were achieved through the establishment of small and medium scale veterinary related businesses including pharmaceutical companies, livestock and poultry farms, diagnostic laboratories, feed mills, clinics and meat and milk processing plants.

“The young veterinarians are not left as they have continued to venture into developing their own enterprises taking advantage of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SME) startups by CBN and YOUWIN initiative,’’ Osinbajo said.

According to him, Bank of Industry (BOI) initiatives and other related programmes of the Federal Government have served as successful avenues for veterinary graduates in entrepreneurial and skills development programmes.

He appealed to states and local governments to continue to employ veterinarians into their respective services.

The vice president expressed hope that the meeting would

provide the platform to discuss ways to effectively harness the country’s livestock resources.

“May I remind you of the famous Sokoto Gudali cattle and the Sokoto Red goat that provide high quality meat and premium leather,’’ he said.

He commended the NVMA for making significant contributions to national development, particularly to the well-being of Nigerians by ensuring that veterinary surgeons uphold their ethics of practice.

“Your support for advancement in Education, Science, Technology and Art of Veterinary Medicine, Public Health, Livestock Development and production is commendable.

“This meeting and similar others provide the platform to identify creative ways to mitigate the effects of these challenges on our livestock industry, including the veterinary sub-sector,’’ he stated.

Osinbajo also revealed ongoing efforts of the Federal Government to give legal backing to veterinary practices in the country.

“In addition, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is supporting the passage of a Bill for an Act to amend the Animal Diseases (Control) Act Cap A17 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Similarly, another Bill (Veterinary Teaching Hospital (Establishment) and other related matters) has been submitted to the National Assembly.

“We are optimistic that the National Assembly would expedite action on the Bills and pass them into law to provide more legal frameworks for veterinary practice in the country.

“The laws will enhance professionalism and boost Nigeria’s participation in International Animal Trade,’’ he added.

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, said that government constructed 5 primary animal health centres, veterinary teaching hospitals and other projects to complement veterinary programmes.

In his address, NVMA national president of NVMA, Dr Gidwin Abonyi, said that the association was aimed at strengthening veterinary practice in Nigeria.

He said that the association has more than 900 qualified registered members serving at different government and non-government establishments across the country.

NAN