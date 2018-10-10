FG seeks private sector collaboration to grow economy, create jobs

By Nkiruka Nnorom & Destiny Eseaga

THE Federal Government, FG, has reiterated its commitment to collaborate with Organized Private Sector, OPS, and the European Business Organization in Nigeria to grow the nation’s economy and create jobs

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, speaking on how to ensure effective dialogue between private and public sector to achieve sustainable growth and job creation in Nigeria at the just concluded 7th EU-Nigeria Business Forum in Lagos, informed the organized private sector and European companies that the present administration’s economic growth plans would be a private sector driven, but government enabled strategy.

“That defines the need for collaboration between the private and public sector and all other entities such as countries that represent the European Union and business within the EU. This is one way in which we can grow the economy.

‘’This is a commitment for all Nigerians as we must be able to hold each other accountable and beyond accountability. We must be able to stay on task to ensure we build blocks steadily to achieve the steady growth,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State governor, represented by Mr. Ademola Abass, said that the establishment of EU in 1957 was to promote economic integration of European member states and establishment of fund to engage with African countries including Nigeria.

Ambode noted that Nigeria should keep in mind that there are many political dimensions to the relationship between EU, Nigeria and Africa as a whole in the area of respect for rule of law, democracy and avoidance of impunity that have become crucial in the evolution of the relationship between EU and Nigeria.

‘’Whether this is true or mere perception, what we cannot run away from is that EU should begin to treat Nigeria and rest of Africa as more of equal partners. These countries are sovereign nations and nobody would like to be dictated to,” he submitted.