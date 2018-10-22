FG condemns killing of Nigerian in Kenya

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA—Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa has demanded full autopsy and investigation from Kenya Government into the killing of a Nigerian, Mr. Bamiyo Ashade, allegedly killed by the Kenyan Police.

A statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Media Aide to Dabiri-Erewa, revealed that the reported killing was contained in the briefing by the Nigerian Ambassador in Kenya, Amb. Sheidu Momoh, who met with Nigerians in Kenya, pleading with them to remain calm.

According to the Ambassador, the Nigerian High Commission is on top of the situation and had sent a formal complaint to the Kenyan Foreign Affairs demanding full autopsy.

The Envoy, however, noted that contrary to insinuation that the late Bamiyo Ashade, also known as Bamo, was a student in Kenya she said he was a Nigerian living in Kenya, adding that he had met with the family of the bereaved to commiserate with them with an assurance that justice will prevail.

The deceased, Bamiyo Ashade, the second born in a family of three, was brutalised at his house in Four Ways Estate, Kiambu last week Monday, while the police officers allegedly tried to extort him despite finding out he had valid papers.

However, he stood his ground, as he didn’t commit any crime. The officers then resorted to harassment and assault. Seeing that he was nearing his death, he was quickly rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Friends and relatives have taken to the social media to condemn the police brutality directed towards Nigerians in the Diaspora and joined in calling for justice for Bamo.