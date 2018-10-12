FBNQuest wins multiple awards, shines at emea finance 2018 african banking awards

…retains award for Best Local Investment Bank 2018

FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBNQuest Asset Management and FBNQuest Securities, all members of the FBNHoldings Group, have emerged as winners in several categories at the EMEA Finance 2018 Awards as the firms were awarded “Best Local Investment Bank”, “Best Asset Manager in Nigeria”, “Best Asset Manager, Pan-Africa” and “Best Broker in Nigeria”.



This recognition affirms FBNQuest’s strong performance as a leading Investment Bank, Broker, and Asset Manager.

FBNQuest Merchant Bank was awarded best investment bank for its leading role in key transactions across various sectors, such as Nigerian Breweries’ N11.08 billion Series 13-15 Commercial Papers; the FGN’s ₦100bn Inaugural Sovereign Sukuk; Dufil Prima Foods’ ₦10bn Series 1 Bond; the Divestment of AMCON’s 100% Shareholding in Keystone Bank Limited; and Notore Chemical Industries Plc’s Listing by Introduction on the Main Board of the NSE, to name a few.

FBNQuest Securities secured the Best Broker award for its dealings on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Market Making activities, including acting as Lead Stockbroker on the Notore Chemical Industries transaction.

The Brokerage business is consistently ranked among the top domestic stockbroking firms by value traded in Nigeria, and is also the leading Primary Market maker among the 10 licensed Primary Market Makers on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

FBNQuest Asset Management was recognized for the strong performance of its mutual funds over the last 12 months across all public funds and bespoke portfolios. The firm is ranked among the country’s top public Fund Managers by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Commenting on the awards, Kayode Akinkugbe, MD/CEO of FBNQuest Merchant Bank said, “We are positioned to provide services to an expansive client base of retail, high net-worth and institutional customers. FBNQuest remains committed to consistently providing financial solutions that will enable our clients make a difference, and we are honored to be recognized once again as a reflection of the quality of support we give our clients.

“We will continue to deliver our expertise in financing, advisory, trading and investing solutions, as well as our unique distribution and execution capabilities as a part of the FBN Holdings group.” he stated.

FBNQuest Merchant Bank has maintained a consistently strong position in the investment banking subsector in Nigeria, with a rich pedigree in offering alternatives to traditional bank debt products and a reputation for the successful execution of several big-ticket capital market and commercial debt transactions. The Advisory and Debt Capital Markets teams have advised on several landmark domestic and cross-border transactions, successfully raising equity and debt from the public and private capital markets; while the Debt Solutions team has raised funds in excess of $10billion over the past five years and structured some of the largest local project finance transactions in the oil & gas sector.

The four EMEA Finance awards add to a portfolio of prestigious awards won by FBNQuest Merchant Bank in 2018, which include awards such as the African Banker’s Deal of the Year for the FGN’s $300m Diaspora Bond and The Banker’s Deal of the Year-Africa: Islamic Finance for the FGN’s N100bn Inaugural Sovereign Sukuk.