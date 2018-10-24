FBNQuest Merchant Bank supports APWB annual dinner

By Princewill Ekwujuru

In furtherance of its commitment to enabling women in banking in Nigeria, FBNQuest Merchant Bank has supported the Association of Professional Women Bankers on its corporate dinner held last week in Lagos.

The Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) is the female arm of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Nike Grammar School: Alumni association earmarks $10m for school projects

The event was organized to provide a platform for stakeholders in the banking sector to engage and strategize on methods that will enhance the business of banking in Nigeria, tackle financial illiteracy among SMEs, and position entrepreneurs on the path to economic growth.

While delivering a keynote address at the event on the scale of Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit, Kayode Akinkugbe, Managing Director/CEO, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, emphasized the importance of bridging the gap in Nigeria’s infrastructure in order to create a sustainable legacy for future generations.

Customers meet seamless services at Polaris Bank

According to him, development of infrastructure assets has proven to be extremely capital intensive, requires substantial amounts of liquidity and takes time to complete. Also, in order to fund infrastructure in an emerging economy like Nigeria,we must attract onshore and offshore investor appetite.