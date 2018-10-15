Fayose, PDP are jittery, says APC spokesperson

By Dapo Akinrefon & Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, alleged that the Presidency has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to arrest and detain indefinitely, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said information at the party’s disposal and all over the social media indicate that the Presidency has put the commission on alert to arrest the governor at midnight today and detain him indefinitely.

The party said: “The uncompromising stand of the outgoing governor against the present administration was the reason Ekiti State was invaded and taken by force during the last governorship election.

“By 12 midnight, the governor’s residence is expected to be surrounded by armed men of the EFCC under the pretense that they had information of his plot to escape. This is to achieve their plan to humiliate the governor and portray him in bad light to the public by dramatising his arrest.

“Nigerians can recall that it was the governor who offered to submit himself to the EFCC despite the commission’s clear display of bias and partisanship as demonstrated in its various actions, especially its tweets and putting the governor on security watch-list.

“The EFCC even unprofessionally showed its bias in deriding the governor, making light of a very serious matter by mocking him and asking him to come before his tenure elapsed, which the governor declined in line with the constitutional immunity.

“Fayose is prepared and ready to defend himself in the court of law. Neither the Presidency nor EFCC is a court of law. Since the EFCC said it had dusted up Fayose’s files, it should be ready to take him to court once he presents him at the agency’s office on Tuesday. Governor Fayose has offered to walk to the EFCC office by himself and nothing must happen to him tonight.

I’m waiting for them — Fayose

In his reaction, Fayose said he was waiting for the anti- graft commission in his Abuja residence, adding that he would not accept any form of soft landing under any guise.

Fayose said: “I don’t want any soft landing. I am waiting for them and I don’t expect anything less from them.”

He, however, vowed not to with President Muhammadu Buhari “for any reason.”

PDP, Fayose jittery —APC

Deflating PDP’s allegations, the All Progressives Congress, APC, said the Presidency does not order arrests.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Lanre Isa-Onilu said: “APC as a party has made it clear and has lived up to it, in its three and the half years it came into power, that we are going to operate by the rule and there will be no sacred cow. Anybody who does not have any reason to exercise fear, does not have to but if you know you have reasons to fear, then, there is nothing anybody can do.

“So, if Fayose has any reason to be invited, then the agency concerned has a right to do its job, they don’t need the president to do that. The president is having more important issues of policies and development to embark on rather than ordering someone’s arrest. The PDP is jittery and when you are jittery, you will throw in all that you have. They are looking for whatever stray they can hold on to but they have lost it.”