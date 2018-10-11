Fayose free to attend my inauguration, says Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said yesterday, that Governor Ayodele Fayose was free to attend his inauguration slated for October 16, 2018, if he wishes.

At a press conference addressed by the Committee handling the preparations for the inauguration ceremony in Ado Ekiti, Fayemi disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governors, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will grace the occasion.

Fayemi, who spoke through the Chairman of the Inauguration’s Media and Publicity Committee, Mr Yinka Oyebode, disclosed that the outgoing governor is free to grace the epoch-making event.

He said: “The committee for Dr Fayemi’s inauguration has been communicating with those working on the side of the government. The government also graciously gave us the use of some of its facilities, so we have been working together.

“President Buhari attaches much interest in the ceremony, because of the love he has for Ekiti and he will also be attending as the father of the nation.

“All the state governors have been invited and Governor Fayose, being an outgoing Ekiti governor is free to attend.

“I know that we have challenges, but those problems are not insurmountable. Fayemi’s inauguration on October 16 will be a new dawn in Ekiti land.”