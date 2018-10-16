Fayemi takes over as Ekiti Governor, to probe state’s finances

.Laments N170bn indebtedness

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti-Former Minister of Mines and Steel Development , Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was on Tuesday sworn-in as the new Governor of Ekiti State, with a charge by President Muhamadu Buhari that the Governor second coming would afford him the opportunity to redirect Ekiti to the path of greatness and abundance in terms of economic prosperity.



President Buhari expressed his unwavering confidence about the ability of the new governor to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

Fayemi defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP),Prof Kolapo Olusola in the July 14 Gubernatorial election with a marginal victory of about 19,028 votes.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), Mustapha Boss, said Fayemi as a former member of the Federal Executive Council(FEC), had a profound interest in the development of the state and had persistently being disturbing him on the for more Federal presence in Ekiti State.

Fayemi who was Clad in white Agbada and his usual ‘Awolowo cap’ to march, was sworn-in by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola at the Ekiti kete pavilion, which was filled to the brim large crowd.

Admirers and party members, who were dressed in Aso Ebi had filled the main bowl of the Ekiti Parapo pavilion along old Iyin road, Ado Ekiti capital city at about 11.45am.

Those who could not access the venue of the ceremony occupied the streets leading to the pavilion and those at another pavilion at Fajuyi park monitored the happenings on a huge screen installed in the place

Earlier, his Deputy, Chef Bisi Egbeyemi took the oaths of office and allegiance at about 12.20pm.

The governor also inspected the guard of honour and police parade mounted by men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

Dignitaries at the ceremony include: Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, Ex-APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun and former Ekiti State Governors, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Bamidele Olumilua.

Governors at the event were: Governors of Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun, Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi, Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, Kadina, Nasir El-Rufai, Lagos, Akinwumi Ambode, Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar, among other Nigerians and diplomatic corps who graced the occasion.

The President Buhari pleaded passionately with Ekiti voters over his reelection bid in 2019, saying he has a lot to offer Nigerians if given the opportunity to be reelected during the contest with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of the PDP.

He said: “I know Dr Fayemi very well, he has always cherished anything that has to do with the development of this state. As Ekiti governor between 2010 and 2014, he instituted some laudable projects that impacted positively on the lives of the people and this pavilion was one of them.

“I know that he will do what is right to justify this mandate. I charge him not to relent in his efforts to serve Ekiti with passion, commitment and candour .

“FG has given supports to states in the areas of bailouts, budget support , ecological funds and paris club refund, of which Ekiti was a beneficiary.

“We have extended the standard rail project to Ekiti and the construction of the Federal Secretariat will soon be completed. The FG is also planning to dualise Ado-Akure road and reconstruct Ado-Ikare road for the use of our people. We have also built another 133kva power source in Ekiti that will be commissioned soon.

“As of today, 11,000 Ekiti indigenes are benefiting from the N-power programme of this administration.

“We are confident that Dr. Fayemi will help cover the lost grounds brought by past administration. From today, you will begin to have a new breath in Ekiti under the present government”, Buhari said.

Addressing the crowd, Fayemi said his government would immediately commence work with a view to bringing succour to the populace, by removing the debilitating cankerworm of corruption that has eaten deep into the state’s fabrics under the PDP-led government of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

He disclosed that all the finances of the last administration shall be reviewed but not in a vindictive manner, saying this became imperative to ensure that the culture of prudence and financial propriety are brought to bear in governance of the state.

Fayemi lamented that the state is indebted to the tune of N170 billion being loans taken to undertake some projects through the last administration, assuring that this challenge won’t impede his government from delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens.

The former Minister stated that Ekiti under him won’t slide and degenerate to the level of allowing school children to pay various taxes in their quests to receive formal education .

He promised that his government shall reinstate the N5,000 social security to the elderly and make tremendous positive impacts in the areas of agriculture, social investment and economy.

“In the last four years, Ekiti was governed by a rudderless, inept and egregiously corrupt government , which was led by those who deceived our people through the instrument of stomach infrastructure.

“In this context, never again will Ekiti slip into the hands of those who knew nothing about governance, never again shall we allow our school children to pay taxes, never again shall we abandon the burgeoning resources at Ikogosi Warm Spring to waste , never again shall we allow our judiciary to e debased by draconian government and

never again shall the most educated State like Ekiti be apostle of stomach infrastructure that has made us laughing stock .

“In our quests for economic rejuvenation, our government shall invest heavily in Youth in commercial Agriculture, because Ekiti is basically agrarian, reactivate community based projects , tap into our tourist potential and ensure security of local and foreign investors.

“As of today, the debt profile and other financial commitment hanging on the state look challenging, but with your supports, we shall overcome. The light shall shine again. We shall celebrate our core values of scholarship, knowledge , hardwork, unity and strong characters bequeathed to us by our founding fathers.

“We appreciate our fathers who fought for the creation of this state in 1996 and I want to assure them that we shall keep the flag flying and make sure we don’t disappoint them by fulfilling their dreams and aspirations within the next for years.

“We shall network with the federal government and other local and international bodies to bring dividends of democracy Ekiti people deserve to their doorsteps”, Fayemi assured.