Breaking News
Translate

Falcons coach cautious over AWC opponents

On 7:13 amIn Sports by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Nigeria’s female national team, Super Falcons’ coach, Thomas Dennerby is staying cautious over reactions to the Africa Women Cup of Nations draw that pits his team with South Africa, Kenya and Zambia.

Dennerby

Dennerby said: “(It is) a good group and really have a good chance to win it even though we expect a tough game against South Africa.

Equities pricing: Activity to stay positive on Q3 earning releases

“We have a good idea of South Africa, but not much about Zambia and Kenya. We will try to analyse these teams and won’t underrate them.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.