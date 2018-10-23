Falcons coach cautious over AWC opponents

Nigeria’s female national team, Super Falcons’ coach, Thomas Dennerby is staying cautious over reactions to the Africa Women Cup of Nations draw that pits his team with South Africa, Kenya and Zambia.

Dennerby said: “(It is) a good group and really have a good chance to win it even though we expect a tough game against South Africa.

“We have a good idea of South Africa, but not much about Zambia and Kenya. We will try to analyse these teams and won’t underrate them.”