Falck Prime Atlantic trains Federal Fire Service personnel on advanced safety techniques

…FSS to employ 2,200 personnel

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—Leading provider of safety training courses and programmes in Nigeria, Falck Prime Atlantic in collaboration with the Federal Fire Service (FSS) will train 40 personnel of the service on advanced fire fighting techniques for rapid responses during emergency situations.

Speaking on the partnership in Abuja, Director of Business development of the company, Folake Soyannwo said the capacity building is to deepen the knowledge of the fire service men with global best practice.

Falck Prime Atlantic Limited is a leading provider of safety training courses and programmes in Nigeria for offshore industries.

She said the experience would make their service delivery more effective and result oriented, especially during emergencies.

He said: “The most important thing is to ensure that personnel who respond to emergencies have the required training because we will now be having well trained fire men that are responding to emergencies.

“The firm has built a facility in Ogun State, on about 50 hectares of land, which is the only real facility in Nigeria that can provide the practical training that is required for professional fire fighters.”

Responding, the Comptroller General of the FFS, Joseph Anebi who confirmed the partnership, said the specialised training was a continuation of existing partnership between the duo.

In the same vein, Anebi revealed that the FFS would be employing 2,200 staffs this year, so as to have competent team of fire fighters across the country.

“To do this, the Falck Prime Atlantic would be collaborating with the fire service college in London to upscale the training to international standard. We are looking at 40 people this year from the federal fire service.”