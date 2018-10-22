Fake news: Ask Nigerians for forgiveness, PDP counsels APC, FG

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA— The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, advised All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Federal Government to seek forgiveness from Nigerians for allegedly spreading fake news in the land.

The party tasked the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to lead the government and the ruling party to do the needful, “instead of the lame attempts at whitewashing the government and his party, even when Nigerians know that they are behind the escalation of fake news in Nigeria.”

PDP said Nigerians are aware that the phenomenon of fake news exploded to the “current frightening proportion” in Nigeria due to the desperation of the APC, whose spokespersons deliberately promoted outright lies, hate speech, insults and threats of violence as tools to gain political power, during the run-up to the 2015 general elections.”

The statement read in part: “The PDP counsels the Minister of Information and Culture, the Presidency and the APC to immediately apologise to Nigerians for purveying fake news and discontinue their shameless enterprise of beguiling the unsuspecting public with impunity.

“The APC and Federal Government misled and have been misleading the media and the public by stating outright lies, half truths and fabrications in their statements and claims about governance, individuals and the opposition.

“Nigerians are witnesses to several false performance claims by the APC-led government including phony political cum economic recovery and infrastructure development claims, which they project to be factual, even when the reality points to the contrary.