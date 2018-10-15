Fake Delta APC primary results is being circulated, Erue raises alarm

By Festus Ahon

ASABA- THE Prophet Jones Erue led Delta State executive of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged party faithful and members of the public to disregard what he described as fake primary election results of the party being circulated on the social media.

Insisting that the concocted list bearing his forged signature and that of the State Secretary of the party with the inscription, “Primaries results” being circulated on social media by unidentified persons did not emanate from them, he reaffirms his unalloyed loyalty to the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee, NWC.

The State chairman in a statement by the Head of Strategy and Communication of the Delta APC, Mr Nick Ovuakporie said he knows where his powers ended and could not usurp the constitutional powers of the NWC as clearly being portrayed by those behind the false document.

He expressed shock at the level mischief makers could go to drag his name and that of the party to disrepute by wanting to achieve what they failed to get at the congresses through the backdoor, urging party faithfuls to treat the forged list as pack of tissue papers.