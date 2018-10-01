ExxonMobil partners NBA, Africare to develop human capacity in Nigeria

By Michael EBOH

ExxonMobil has disclosed that through the Power Forward project, it would continue to pursue programmes that would bring about youth development and build human capacity across critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at the finals of the Power Forward initiative in Abuja, sponsored by ExxonMobil, international non-government organization, Africare, National Basketball Association, NBA, and the Women NBA, Government and Business Relations Manager of ExxonMobil, Mr. Nigel Cookey-Gam, noted that youth and human capacity development remained a critical part of its corporate social responsibility.

According to him, the Power Forward project is a youth development initiative of ExxonMobil , NBA, WNBA and Africare, which teaches health, literacy and life skills, such as legacy, respect and personal responsibility through basketball and other programme to positively impact Nigerian secondary school students in Abuja.

He said, “ExxonMobil continues to be at the forefront in the fight to reduce the global burden of malaria. ExxonMobil is committed to the development of sustainable, long term community assistance initiative in Nigeria, such as Power Forward.”

Cookey-Gam said the Power Forward project also supports the Federal Government National Malaria Control Programme advocacy, youth development and public health initiative and is also based on the effort of the ExxonMobil malaria initiative to combat malaria in Nigeria.

He said, “The community investment programmes that we support focus on capacity building, training, education and health, especially among youths and women.

“Our philosophy is that a productive, healthy and educated society is a better place to do business and we hope that the skills that are imbibed by the youths through this initiative would bring about sustainable improvement in their lives and that they would interprete these skills to develop t heir communities and Nigeria, as well as Africa.

“Since 2000, ExxonMobil supported programmes have distributed more than 14 million bed nets, insecticide treated nets; nearly three million diagnostic tests and more than four million anti-malaria drugs, reaching more than 125 million people worldwide.”