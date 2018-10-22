`Extreme Dangerous’ Hurricane Willa heads to Mexico

Forecasters say Hurricane Willa has grown rapidly into an “extremely dangerous” near-Category 5 storm in the eastern Pacific, on a path that could smash into Mexico’s western coast between Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta in the coming days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Monday that Willa could “produce life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall over portions of southwestern and west-central Mexico beginning on Tuesday.”

It predicted that Willa could become a Category 5 hurricane later Monday morning, generating life-threatening surf and rip conditions.

A hurricane warning was posted for Mexico’s western coast between San Blas and Mazatlan. Tropical storm warnings were raised from Playa Perula to San Blas and north of Mazatlan to Bahia Tempehuaya.

The center said Willa is expected make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.