Explosion averted as petrol tanker, truck collide in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

A near explosion of a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol was averted yesterday, after it collided with another truck at Okota area of Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses said the tanker was heading towards Isolo from Ago-Okota, when another truck tried to overtake at Okota Roundabout, popularly called Pako.

In the process, the truck collided with the tanker on the side, thereby causing a crack from where the fuel began to gush out.

Fear-stricken motorists, shop owners and passers-by fled the scene to avoid being caught up in any likely fire in the incident that caused a hitch in traffic flow, as motorists were trapped for hours.

Text messages were sent to relatives and loved ones to avoid the route, saying an inferno had erupted.

However, when Acting Director, Fire Service, Mr. Rasaki Musibau, was contacted, he said officials of Lagos State Fire Service averted the situation from getting out of hand, explaining that when information on the incident reached them, firefighters from Isolo were immediately drafted to the scene.

According to him, “the men were able to blanket the spillage. When we saw the situation, other firemen from Ilupeju Station were sent to forestall any likely fire outbreak. Fortunately, it did not result in fire and no casualty was recorded.”

Rescue workers, among who were officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA; Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, among others, were on ground to contain the situation.

Policemen were also on ground to stop some people that attempted to scoop the spilt content.

As at 6.30p.m. yesterday, stranded commuters had to trek long distance before they could board commercial buses and motorcycles to their destinations, while most shops were still under lock and keys.