Experts task FG, others to give priority to human capital development

Some experts have tasked the Federal Government and other stakeholders to give priority to the development of human capital, capable of driving operations in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the opening of the 3rd Africa Oil & Gas Talent Summit (AOGS), in Lagos at the weekend, Chairman, AOGS Advisory Council, Engr. Felix Amieyeofori, said this has become necessary, especially as, ‘people are the real assets’ in any economy.

Amieyeofori said the nation’s oil and gas industry needs skillful human capital to drive operations while delivering value to stakeholders.

The chairman who regretted that Nigeria has been ranked as one of the least nations in human capital index stated: “Nigeria ranked 152 out of 157 countries on the World Bank 2018 Human Capital Index list. Nigeria shared the bottom of the index with countries like Chad, South Sudan, Niger, Mali, and Liberia.

“Of the 85.08 million labour force by 3rd quarter 2017, only 7.14 percent work in any form of industry, including the oil and gas industry.”

Similarly, Vice Chairman & In-Country Human Resources Manager, ExxonMobil, Mr. Udom Inoyo, tasked stakeholders to embrace automation of workforce in order to boost output while adding value to bottom-line.

Also speaking, Director, Emerald Energy Institute, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Wumi Ilerare, said: “We do not have adequate skills that will enable us to close the skill gap in the industry, and by extension, Nigeria’s economy.

“We do not have many engineers who can go into deep part of the ocean to weld and do various engineering works and designs.”