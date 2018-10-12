Expert blames frequent burning of fuel tankers on non-compliance with standards

Mr Seun Faluyi, the Chairman, Codes and Standards Committee, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineering (NMechE), has blamed the frequent burning of fuel tankers in Nigeria on non-compliance with quality standards.

Faluyi made the observation on Friday in an interview with Newsmen in Lagos.

He stressed that the frequent burning of fuel tankers on Nigerian roads was because fuel tanker manufacturers in the country had failed to comply with the international standards in fuel tanker manufacture.

According to him, it is only in Nigeria that tankers carrying fuel will have accident, burst into flames and everywhere is engulfed with fire.

“Then, people will see it as the work of witches and wizards but it is not the handiwork of witches and wizards.

“Why do such incidents not happen in other countries?

“This is because Nigerian manufacturers do not follow the required standards for building fuel tankers.

“ A fuel tanker should have bulk head on its top that serves as overturn protection; it should also have manholes that are non-leak, while having chassis mountings as well because of the roads.

“Unfortunately, fuel trucks that are manufactured in Nigeria did not have these gadgets and any slight mistake would cause the tankers to burst into flames,’’ he said.

Faluyi said that fire disasters from fuel tanker accidents on the roads had been a major menace in the country, adding that an engineering solution was required to stop the trend.

He stressed that there were certain standards for good welding best practices, adding, however, that a national regulation was required to ensure strict enforcement.

He said that if Nigerian welders followed the laid-down professional standards, Nigeria could even fabricate high-speed trains.

Faluyi, however, noted that the field of occupation lacked quality control which was essential if the country truly wanted to excel in engineering and manufacturing ventures.

He also said that there was need to create more awareness on quality fuel tanker manufacturing standards and ensure that practitioners complied with them.