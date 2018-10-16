Exam Malpractice: Arraign Adeleke, 4 others by Oct 21, Court orders Police

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—THE Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, gave the Nigeria Police Force, the nod to arraign the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the September 22, governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over his alleged involvement in examination malpractice.

Justice I.E Ekwo granted Police leave to dock Adeleke alongside his four alleged accomplices, Sikiru Adeleke (the principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School), Alhaji Aregbesola Muftau (Registrar of the school), Gbadamosi Ojo (a teacher in the school), and Dare Samuel Olutope.

The court directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to ensure that all the defendants were brought to court for arraignment on the adjourned date.

The order followed Adeleke’s absence in court when the case was called up, even though his co-defendants were present.

“The prosecution is hereby ordered to ensure the defendants are in court at the next date to take their plea,” Justice Ekwo ordered.

Police prosecutor, Mr. Simon Lough had after the case was called up, notified the judge that the charge marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/156/2018, was coming up for the first time.

He alleged that the defendants committed examination malpractices by fraudulently, through impersonation, registering Adeleke and another Sikiru Adeleke, as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, in Ojo-Aro in Osun State, for the National Examination Council’s June/July 2017 Senior School Certificate Examination in February 2017.

Meantime, though Adeleke was absent, he, however, briefed a lawyer to represent him.

His lawyer, Dr. Alex Izinyon, SAN, said: “My lord, his Personal Assistant informed me yesterday (Sunday) that he was indisposed because he was stooling.

“He sent a sent medical report to that effect.”

Police lawyer acknowledged that the medical report was served on him, saying he was not opposed to the adjournment request.

Consequently, Justice Ekwo adjourned the case till October 31 for arraignment.