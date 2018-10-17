Ex-militants dismiss threats against Buhari’s re-election

By Elibe Marian

Ex-militants on the platform of Coalition of Progressive Niger Delta ex-Militants, CPNDE, yesterday rose from an emergency meeting in Lagos with a resolve to work for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The ex-militants said their decision was based on Buhari’s efforts at deepening peace in the Niger Delta through the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

In a statement by its President, Edeinowei Galabagalaba and Secretary, Gbobgo Eduobor, the group dismissed threats by a self-styled General Isreal Akporodo to work against President Buhari’s re-election.

The statement reads: “The so-called National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-agitators which Akporodo claims to lead, is a phantom group merely on the pages of newspapers to fester his personal interest. He lacks the capacity to drive a process that would negatively affect the political fortunes of President Buhari in the Niger Delta region.

‘’We are resolute in our decision to ensure victory for Buhari in the Niger Delta in the 2019 presidential election.”