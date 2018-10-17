Ex-Kogi gov, Idris, challenges Bello to publish probe panel’s report

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOKA—THE former governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris, has challenged the incumbent, Yahaya Bello, to publish the report of the probe panel set up to investigate him, “rather than resort to smearing his name in the public.”

Idris said Bello’s statement, blaming his inability to fulfill his responsibilities to workers and pensioners were because of the debts he inherited from him (Idris) was false and meant to deliberately mislead the people and cover up his administration’s inadequacy.

Expectations rise as Fayemi takes over in Ekiti

Idris, who stated this yesterday at his resident in Abuja, questioned why the governor is still unable to come open with the findings of the probe panel, saying he remained confident that the panel has not found financial misdeed about him.

His words: “I am not claiming to be perfect, but I know I did my best when I was the governor. I am still popular till date in the state because of what I did for them; the people love me.”