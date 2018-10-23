Ex- Banker arraigned over alleged N8.7m, Internet Fraud

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- A former banker of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Kazeem Alli, was yesterday arraigned before a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, over alleged N8.7million internet fraud.

Alli who was arrainged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, alleged is facing a three count charge of conspiracy, impersonation and N8.7 million, internet fraud.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, was arrainged before Justice (Professor) Chuka Obiozor.

EFCC said that the defendant conspired with others who are still at large, and fraudulently impersonated a Union Bank customer, Alexander Cherembem, in order to fraudulently facilitate the withdrawal of funds from his account.

He was also alleged to have processed the request for Union mobile in respect of the said account, without obtaining proper Identity of the customer.

EFCC alleged that the ex- banker had on May 8, 2018, while he was still a staff of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, failed to obtain proper data of a customer of the bank in processing Union mobile in respect of Account No.0010807900.

He was alleged to have impersonated one Alexander Cherembem Okan and fraudulently withdrew the sum of N8. 677, 907.00 million from the said account No. 0010807900.

According to the EFCC’s prosecutor, George Chia-Yakua, said that the offences committed are contrary to and punishable under Sections 22, 22(2) and 37 of the Cyber Crimes Prohibition Act, 2015.

However the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

In view of his plea, lawyer to the defendant Olatimihan Ogunbiyi, told the court of his intention to file a bail application on behalf of the defendant and sought for a short adjournment.

The prosecutor, Chia-yakua did not oppose his request.

Consequently, Justice Obiozor adjourned the case until November 5, for hearing and determination of the defendant’s bail.

Justice Obiozor also ordered that the defendant should be remanded in prison custody pending the determination of his bail.