Euro Global dole out cash prizes, products to distributors

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Euro Global Foods & Distilleries, a subsidiary of Sona Group Nigeria Limited has rewarded its distributors with cash prizes, products who performed creditably well in the course of their business partnerships with the company in 2017.

The Chairman of Sona Group of Industries, Mr. Arjan Mirchandani, at the Distributor Award Night in Lagos said the award is a reward for hard work, passion and dedication.

“Nigerians are generally hardworking. They are resourceful and diligent and this has helped re-enforced our commitment and investment in Nigeria over the years. This award is an opportunity for us to celebrate excellence”, he said.

Mr. Gunasekaran Durairaj, Managing Director of Euro Global Food & Distilleries, explained that the awards is to recognize and reward outstanding distributors and marketers that have contributed to the success story of the company in the last year.

This year’s winners include: Golden Pillars Stores, Shina Stores, Jufen Nigeria Limited, Popular Nigeria Limited, J. Ajahson Global Resources, Chukwuebuka Samuel Chukwulom, Addayibat Gen Merchant, B.N Obiwuru Stores, A.C Fabac Investment Ltd and Saint Clemy Ventures.