Enugu Govt approves 50% discount on land use charges

In consideration of requests made by property owners in Enugu and in consonance with its commitment to the wellbeing of the people, the administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has approved a 50 percent discount on accrued land use charges in the state.



Briefing newsmen on the outcome for the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, the Commissioner for Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Barr. Chid Aroh, who expressed the council’s delight at the huge success the state government recorded in its education sector reform, following Master Anthony Okeke’s wining of the Prestigious NNPC prize for the best student in science, stated that only debtors who pay their land use charges on or before December 31, 2018 will benefit from the discount.

Barr. Aroh also stated that the council also approved immediate completion work on the abandoned Agbani District Hospital, stating that the state government had commenced similar projects in the two District hospitals in Udi and Enugu North Local Government Areas.

Shedding more light, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji noted that the health institutions in the state have continued to receive tremendous improvement under the present administration.

Engr. Nnaji therefore, disclosed that “the Poly Clinic Asata, Enugu has been completed and functioning”, adding that “at the last EXCO, various state-of-the-art medical equipment required to make it function fully were approved”.

He further disclosed that the Udi District Hospital is 95 percent completed, stressing the approval for commencement of completion work on Agbani District Hospital was another demonstration that the present administration is committed to the completion of projects started by past administrations.

The Commissioner for ECTDA, further told newsmen that the council equally approved the conduct and release of promotion exercise for staff of the Local Government Areas for 2017 by the Enugu State Local Government Service Commission, requesting that the report of the exercise should thereafter be presented to EXCO for further consideration and directives.

Barr. Aroh also said that the council directed all MDAs of governments, institutions and organizations to ensure they pay their taxes promptly, including VAT and withholding taxes to enable the state government meet all its obligations to the people as a responsible body.

He equally stated that the EXCO further directed the state’s Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to immediately commence “the construction of 1km near-inaccessible road from 9th Mile Corner-Opi road” leading to the new site at Okpatu hills, where the TV/Radio mast of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) was being relocated to from Ngwo for aviation safety. The state’s Ministry of Housing, according to Barr. Aroh, was asked to construct perimeter fence, transmitter and generator houses, and a four-bedroom apartment staff quarters to ensure urgent relocation of the transmitting station and mast.

The ECTDA commissioner revealed that the council, in keeping with the determination of the administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi to uphold the vision and monumental heritage of the Hotel Presidential Enugu, approved the immediate reconstruction of the perimeter fence and the three gate houses, directing that three consultants be invited to present cost estimates for the renovation of the main building of the hotel as well as other facilities including the lawn tennis court, the swimming pool, the pool bar and the pool chalets.

Other council approvals, according to the commissioner include the approval granted to state’s Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to commence the procurement processes for the award of contracts for water harvesting project works at the estimated cost of $500,000; the revalidation of the on-going consultancy service for the supervision of the rehabilitation/construction of roads in the state (phase one) awarded to National Engineering Services Pakistan Ltd/Allot Nigeria Ltd and HS Group, Jordan by Enugu RAMP II, amounting to $992,760.50; the payment of the sum of $73,077.90 due to three companies; and the publication of the Specific Procurement (SPN) for bids for the 21 numbers River Crossing in two national dailies.