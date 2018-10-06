Enugu govt announces speedy repairs of roads, Ugwuanyi congratulates Isiguzo

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appealed to motorists to exercise patience and caution while driving, following the on going repairs of roads in urban and intercity roads in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, explained that the Ministry has, for the past four weeks, commenced aggressive maintenance of roads in the state.

Engr. Nnaji said that the repairs would take about three days for the entire process to be completed .

State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has congratulated Comrade Chris Isiguzo on his emergence as the new National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, through a peaceful and transparent election, which took place at the 6th Delegates’ Conference of the union, held in Abeokuta from Wednesday to Friday.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also congratulated the newly elected National Vice President of the union in the South East geo-political zone, Comrade Petrus Somtoochukwu Obi, describing the duo’s victory as well deserved and an eloquent testimony to their diligence and merit in the journalism profession.