Enugu APC disclaims factional chairman, Ogbodo, confirms Sen Ayogu Eze as gov candidate

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, has disowned a factional chairman of the party, Chief Okey Ogbodo, describing him as an agent of the Peoples Democratic Partly, PDP.

Chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, made this known in a statement in Enugu, yesterday.

Nwoye was reacting to Ogbodo’s allegation that Sen Ayogu Eze was not the candidate of the party for the 2019 general elections.

The party also accused the PDP of engaging in failed desperate attempts to destabilize it.

According to the APC, the faction of the party led by Deacon Okey Ogbodo was being sponsored by the PDP to cause disharmony within the opposition party.

Ogbodo had alleged that “for the avoidance of doubts, the APC flag-bearer in Enugu State is Barrister George Tagbo Ogara.”

But, Nwoye said that ,”the PDP which was afraid of failure, had resorted to a last minute attempt to confuse the electorate in the state.”

Nwoye’s statement read: “The attention of the Enugu State APC has been drawn to a media report indicating that one Barr. George Ogara has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the APC for the upcoming election.

“The report itself is not only ridiculous but out of the imagination of some persons parading themselves around in Enugu. While we admit that Barr. Ogara is an Enugu State APC member, it should be noted that he did not only lose in the primary on the day he allegedly introduced thuggery, where he scored one vote, he also lost woefully.

He came out last during the just concluded primary election and that election result was announced by Prof. Momoh, where Barr. Ogara came out last. Prof Momoh led the election committee that conducted the party primary in Enugu state.

“Okey Ogbodo’s macabre dance is being bankrolled by the PDP as they failed to distort the election to their favour. The winner of the election as announced by Prof. Momoh was and still remains Senator Ayogu Eze and his emergence has united APC Enugu State more than ever and the popularity of APC in Enugu State has continued to soar as goodwill of Senator Eze has attracted both new members from PDP. They are joining forces to ensure that power is wrestled from the PDP in 2019.

“Senator Ayogu Eze has been given forms by the NWC, both for him and his running mate, which they will be submitting to INEC this week.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ogara was not mentioned anywhere by the NWC and he was not given any forms of any nature as even as an aspirant who was close to winning, let alone emerging as a candidate.”