Enugu APC chairman, Ben Nwoye escapes assassins attack

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu – Enugu state chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, yesterday, narrowly escaped death, when some suspected assassins invaded his Enugu residence in a bid to kill him.



Sources said that the suspected assassins failed to get him, but shot at one of the police officers attached to him.

The officer whose name was given as Gerald Eke, was alleged to have been seriously wounded by the volley of bullets fired at him and is currently receiving treatment at an Orthopedic hospital in Enugu.