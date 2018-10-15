Entrepreneurship: Winner emerges in NCOY award

By Providence Emmanuel

LAGOS—A winner has emerged in the National Company of the Year, NCOY, award 2018, a school-based entrepreneurship initiative organised by Junior Achievement Nigeria, JAN for Senior Secondary School Students in SS2.

The winner, Caro Favored College, Lagos, with the student company name, Inventive Explorers, emerged as winner for its ground-breaking invention in mobile rechargeable traffic light for road wardens.

Speaking, Chairman, JAN, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, said: “Through this programme, students gain practical business experience via the creation and operation of a business enterprise.”

Also, Chief Financial Officer, First Bank Plc, Mr. Patrick Iyamabo, said: “These children are young kids that consistently demonstrated their ability to look into their different environments, identify opportunities and come up with simple yet innovative solutions to addressing the challenges.”