Entertainment industry key to economic growth – Osinbajo, Ambode

By Chioma Okonkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State have emphasised the importance of the entertainment industry to Nigeria’s economic growth, assuring that the sector would continue to enjoy support to maximize its potentials.

The duo spoke at an event organised for entertainers and tagged ‘An Evening with the Vice President’ held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island at the weekend.

Osinbajo reassured stakeholders in the entertainment industry of the Federal Government’s commitment to support them to enhance national growth and development, adding that they remain key players in the nation’s all round development and Government was not oblivious of it.

The Vice President said he had met frequently with entertainers with a view to developing policies around the industry for economy growth, revealing that the government decided to create Technology and Creativity Advisory Council to see how the government could move the industry forward through proper policies, especially on how to address the issue of piracy.

“No sensible politician can ignore entertainers; if you do, you do so at your own risk. Entertainers also cannot ignore politicians; it is impossible. If you do, you do so at your own peril.

“Already, there is a lot going on. Your industry has to respond to what is going on. This industry is important and crucial to our economy”.

In his remarks, Ambode said Lagos had always been the hub for entertainers and would continue to support the industry to grow the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He called for synergy between government and entertainers in order to create a convergence to grow the economy of not just the State, but also Nigeria.

Also speaking, Sen. Goodwill Akpabio, who promised to support the industry as he had also been, assured the entertainers of government’s readiness to help them on issues of legislation.