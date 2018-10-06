Energy Institute Nigeria to host sustainability confab in Lagos

Energy policy makers, investors and industry leaders are gearing up for the inaugural edition of Energy sustainability conference 2018, billed to hold on October 11, in Lagos.

The participants will be discussing the theme, “Energy Dynamics; current issues and policy options”, and explore collaborations for a more resilient energy future.

According to the organizers, Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo will deliver the opening remarks, followed by Mr Osten Olorunshola, Chairman Energy Institute Nigeria who will deliver the keynote address.

Under the theme, “Energy Dynamics, current issues and policy options”, the conference will feature prolific experts who are leaders in government and public policy, industry leaders from the private sector policy makers, regulators, energy consultants and analysts, who will discuss and analyze critical issues on creating an energy sustainable future for Nigeria by promoting the exchange of knowledge, best practices, innovative ideas and past experiences between important stakeholders from across the energy spectrum.

The confab will also provide exclusive round-table networking opportunities chaired by leading organization with innovative projects and initiatives within the energy sector as well as identifying synergies and forging partnerships in off-grid renewable energy.

Others speakers at the event include, Prof. Abubakar Sani Sambo – Vice Chairman, World Energy Council, Mr Ademola Adeyemi-Bero – Managing Director/CEO First E&P, among others.