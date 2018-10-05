Emeneka emerges APGA candidate, Akaegbobi wins in PDP for Nnewi South 11

Hon. Pharm. Chris Obinna Emeneka (IJELE OMABALA), Thursday emerged the winner of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, primaries for House of Representative Anambra East and West Federal Constituency.

The people’s legislature who is known for his philanthropic gestures garnered many votes to top his opponents.

Similarly, Mr. Johnbosco Akaegbobi was elected by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as its standard bearer for Nnewi South 11 State Constituency in Anambra.

Akaegbobi won the primary with 78 votes against five scored by his rival, Chief Obunike Ohaegbu in the voting held at Ukpor in the Nnewi South Local Government Area.

Newsmen report that the election was observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Okechukwu Asolor, the returning officer of the exercise, described the voting as peaceful, transparent and meeting the PDP guidelines for the primaries.

“Total number of accredited delegates is 85, Johnbosco Akaegbobi polled 78 votes while Obunike Ohaegbu polled five votes, two votes were invalid.

“I, therefor, with the power vested in me by the party as the returning officer, declare Akaegbobi winner and returned elected to fly the party’s flag for Nnewi South 11 State Constituency in the 2019 elections,” he said.

Mr Valentine Ifechigha, commended the transparent manner in which the voting was conducted, adding that it was responsible for the way the outcome was accepted be all.

Ifechigha, a former majority leader in the Nnewi South Legislative Council, congratulated the winner and expressed confidence that PDP would win the main election because of the popularity of its candidate.

Meanwhile, Mrs Rita Mmaduagu, the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly lost her bid for renomination by her party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Mmaduagu, who is also from Nnewi South 11 Constituency lost the primaries to Mr Chieloka Okoye, a former transition Chairman of Nnewi South Council.

She came second in the contest with 29 votes as against Okoye, who polled 34 votes while Mrs Ify Onyebumo was third with six votes.

In Njikoka, Chief Pete Ibida, secured APGA’s nomination to contest for Njikoka II Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Returning Officer for the election, Mr Ugo Okonkwo said that Ibida won the primaries with 51 votes, ahead of Mr Emeka Osita, who polled eight votes.

Okonkwo declared four votes invalid.

Ibida is a sitting member of the state’s legislature.

NAN