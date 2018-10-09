Breaking News
Emakpor, Demi-Ejegi, Ozobo win APC, NPC tickets in Delta constituencies

By Urowayino Warami

By Emma Amaize & Jimitota Onoyume

ASABA—EDAFE Emakpor, Sunday Demi-Ejegi and Austin Ozobo have emerged the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Nigeria Peoples Congress, NPC,  House of Assembly candidates for Uvwie, Warri South 1 and Burutu North constituencies in Delta State.

Ozobo, an activist and national president of Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, was NPC’s sole aspirant for Burutu North seat after two others, who earlier expressed interest stepped down for him.

He  was subsequently screened, cleared and adopted at the primary as the party’s  candidate for 2019 general election.

In Uvwie,  chairman of the Electoral Committee for the APC House of Assembly primary, Mr Aghogho  Eseranye,  said Emakpor scored 146 votes out of the 153 valid votes to beat his rivals.

Emakpor  thanked the delegates for voting for him, assuring that he would give the area adequate representation when elected at the general polls.

Meanwhile,   Returning Officer for APC’s Warri South 1 constituency primaries, Mr Stanley Iyonsi,  announced that  Demi-Ejegi polled 146 votes to beat his rivals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


