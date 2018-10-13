Elevation Church marks 8th Anniversary with Women’s Conference

The Elevation Church (TEC) marked its 8th anniversary with a series of events including spe-cial thanksgiving services featuring popular gospel artiste, Big Bolaji amongst other acts, reports SAM EYOBOKA.

According to the lead pastor, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, “In the past eight years, the church has upheld its mandate to make greatness common, and it hopes to raise even greater people who will be positive leaders steering the reins of Nigeria and restoring the country to its glory.

“Within the past eight years, the church has developed a series of impactful events, one of which is the Made for More Women’s Conferen-ce; an annual two-day con-ference aimed at empow-ering women,” he said.

I need to divorce my wife to receive anointing from God, pastor tells court

The 2018 conference the-med ‘Girl on Fire’ is sche-duled to take place on Friday and Saturday and will feature Jumoke Ade-nowo, founder of Ad Consulting and Pastor (Mrs) Bolarinwa Akinlabi, co-lead pastor of The Elevation Church.

He maintained that the church has commenced plans to launch its official outreach arm, PISTIS Empowerment Found-ation which is targeted at improving access to educ-ation, health and shelter in underserved communit-ies in January.