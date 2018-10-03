Eko Disco to give 100 free prepaid meters

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it will give 100 free prepaid meters to its customers during the company’s “Customers’ Service Week”.

Its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, who made this known on Wednesday, said it was aimed at ensuring 100 per cent customer satisfaction.

Idemudia, in a statement in Lagos also said that the EKEDC management decided that customers that paid their electricity bills to date without outstanding would have free meters through a raffle draw.

“Please note that meters will be issued to the 10 lucky customers per district. These customers must be regular in paying with zero outstanding.

“The customers who will be entitled to the free meter must have no record of energy theft and had no record of hostility towards our staff,” he said.

Idemudia said that the EKEDC’s district and commercial managers were required to send 20 names of customers that fall under the categories before 12 noon on Thursday.

“A raffle draw will be done for 20 customers per district, while only 10 customers will qualify.”

The EKEDC spokesman said that the company was rated high in metering and billing efficiency in the 2018 first quarter report of the National Electricity Regulation Commission.

He said that the company was currently rated the lowest in terms of Aggregate Technical and Consumer loss, adding that newly acquired smart meters would be rolled out soon.

Idemudia said that the EKEDC was constantly doing its best to ensure effective delivery in spite of constant pipeline vandalism which had affected power generation and resulted in transmission constraints.

He said other challenges included by-passing of electricity, energy theft as well as stealing of cables.

He said that the company’s Customer Service Week which has commenced, with the theme: ”Experience Happens Here’’– would afford customers the opportunity to have all their complaints addressed.

The six-day programme would include feeding of 500 people in poor communities within its franchise areas and creating awareness on the importance of the customer service week.

Others included distribution of free meters and random calls to customers, thanking them for their patronage as well as celebrating some officials that met or exceeded targets.

Idemudia urged customers to always use the various medium of communications on the social media to get their complaints addressed.