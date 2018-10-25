Ekiti residents chase monarch out of town for allegedly aiding cultism

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—RESIDENTS of Ilogbo-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, yesterday, chased the traditional ruler, Oba Edward Ajayi and members of his family out of the town.

The angry subjects accused the Owa of Ilogbo-Ekiti of aiding and abetting cultism in the community.

They alleged that many of them were attacked by suspected secret cult members allegedly led by a son of the traditional ruler, Adeleye Ajayi.

The Ilogbo residents claimed that the attack by the suspected cultists led to the death of a boy in the community.

An indigene of Ilogbo, who spoke with reporters in Ado-Ekiti on condition of anonymity, said the community had reported the alleged activities of the monarch’s son to his father whom they accused of not taking any action.

Another resident of the community claimed that Adeleye was expelled from a university in Ondo State for alleged cult related activities about five years ago.

“The prince and his group have been terrorizing our community with the shield and protection of the palace.

“The people were forced to violence because of failure of the Oba to put his child and his group under check and the death of the boy sparked the riot.

“Sacred trees usually cut when a king dies have since been cut down while the palace and Oba’s cars were vandalized.

“Seven persons including the Oba’s son have been arrested in connection with the incident while the body of the boy killed has been deposited in the mortuary.”

Oba Ajayi could not be reached for his reaction at press time as his phone was switched off.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the arrest of the suspects adding that the incident was still under investigation.