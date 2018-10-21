Ekiti: I’m not a magician — Fayemi

EKITI State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that he lacks the power to make the daunting challenges in the state to disappear within a day because he is not a magician.

Speaking at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral Church, Ado-Ekiti, where a thanksgiving mass was held for the inauguration of his government, yesterday, he said: “Yes, we know there are huge expectations from the width and breadth of the state and we won’t disappoint them. However, I am not a magician but a child of the Almighty God because some people believe all the challenges facing Ekiti State will disappear within a day. Yes, by Almighty God’s grace, it will surely disappear.”

The former minister, who appreciated the Catholic and other churches for their “unwavering support,” spoke as Local government workers in Ekiti State on Sunday afternoon suspended their one month strike.

Dignitaries at the event were Iyiola Omisore, Bamidele Olomilua, former governor of Ondo State; Eniola Ajayi, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Hungary; Opeyemi Bamidele and a former lawmaker; Adedayo Adeyeye, among others.rday.

A communique suspending the strike was signed by the state NULGE President, Mr. Bunmi Ajimoko and Secretary, Mr. Aleru Suleiman.