Ekiti Govt. seals off buildings linked to Ex-Governor Fayose

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Two buildings in Ado Ekiti allegedly owned by the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose , have been sealed off by the state government for lack of approved plan and permit.



According to the State Ministry of Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development, the erection of the buildings contravened the laws guiding urban renewal regulations of the state government.

Fayose is currently being tried at the Federal High Court, Lagos , by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) over alleged reception of a sum of N2.99 billion from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki , to fund his reelection in 2014.

He is presently being detained at the EFCC custody in Ikoyi, Lagos State despite that he had been granted bail since Wednesday.

The sprawling twin duplexes with elevated fence , covering over six plots , were located at the Government Reservation Area(GRA) in Ado

Ekiti and almost adjacent the new Deputy Governor’s lodge located within the Government house .

When journalists visited the building on Friday, the gate to the building was under lock and key while contractors working on the buildings have deserted the place.

A paper dated October 18 , which was attached to the gate and signed by the Director of Urban and Regional Planning in the Ministry said: “It was discovered during inspection by the inspectorate staff of our Ministry that a residential building by you at GRA has no approved plan /permit for the site or bring same to our office to get certification for the erection.

“You are hereby ordered to suspend the use of the building premises until approved plan is submitted for clearance”, it stated.

The contractor handling the project began work about four months ago after the buildings erected on the plot were pulled down to give way for the new edifices.

Before Fayose exited office, rumour had been rife that he was theowner of the magnificent buildings .

In his response, Fayose accused Fayemi of embarking on vindictive action over issue that doesn’t worth government’s attention.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Idowu Adelusi on Friday, Fayose said: “Governor Fayemi was only acting out of desperation, and vengeance over the 2014 shameful electoral defeat.

“The property in question does not belong to Fayose. Fayemi’s government should produce evidence linking the former government to

the property.

“Fayose has said he was ready for probe and that he will appear in person before any panel set up by Fayemi . So, why the desperation?

“Our advise is that, Fayemi should place high premium on payment of the workers’ salary arrears since N30bn is already in his custody

released by the Federal Government and not embarking on witch hunting or disparaging his predecessor. The money should not be used to fund the election petition filed against him.

“He should hurry up to do all he could for the benefit of common Ekiti people because time is not on his side”, Fayose advised.